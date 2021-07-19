WalkMe Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 26th (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe’s (NASDAQ:WKME) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 26th. WalkMe had issued 9,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $286,750,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During WalkMe’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of WKME opened at $29.06 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.