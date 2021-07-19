Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$141.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$141.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$133.75.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$120.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Insiders sold a total of 23,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,748 in the last ninety days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

