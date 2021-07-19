Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.87.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.63. The company has a market cap of C$39.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$49.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

