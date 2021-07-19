Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATD.B. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.87.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$49.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

