Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.95.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$77.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

