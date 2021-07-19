ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 29.33.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

