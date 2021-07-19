Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,733,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 5,243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 549.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.96 on Monday. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

