Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th (OTCMKTS:CLIMU)

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CLIMU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.
About Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.