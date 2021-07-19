Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. Tian Ruixiang had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Tian Ruixiang’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $4.89 on Monday. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Tian Ruixiang at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.