Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0483

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $388,172.29 and approximately $81,053.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,754.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.39 or 0.05972085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.45 or 0.01383911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00376602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.00627178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00386841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00297129 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

