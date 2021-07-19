EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,837.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,362.97 and $42,837.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00790796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

