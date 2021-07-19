Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $244.78 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $244.78 million and $4.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,679.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.83 or 0.05971797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.04 or 0.01385874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00376788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00130861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00627652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00386989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00296739 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,909,512,445 coins and its circulating supply is 27,089,204,192 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

