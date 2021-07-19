Short Interest in Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Decreases By 58.3%

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRRCF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 464,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,999. Wayland Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Wayland Group Company Profile
