Short Interest in Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Decreases By 58.3%

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRCF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 464,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,999. Wayland Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Wayland Group Company Profile

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

