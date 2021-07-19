Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,041. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.99. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

