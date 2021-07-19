Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Drops By 24.7%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

OTCMKTS PEGRF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGRF shares. HSBC cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

