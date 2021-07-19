Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of GMWKF stock remained flat at $$155.00 on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $171.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.23.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

