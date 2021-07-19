Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ (CCEP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. 799,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

