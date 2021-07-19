Smoothy Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $250,478.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00146706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.91 or 0.99693458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

