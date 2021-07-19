Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Up 35.6% in June

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWND. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,192,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind Acquisition stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,903. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.