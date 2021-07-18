QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Update

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QNB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. QNB has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

