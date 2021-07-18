Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declines By 41.9%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PEYUF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEYUF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.