Flowchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,315.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $2,905.38 and approximately $25,315.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

