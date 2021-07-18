Strong (STRONG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.67 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $209.84 or 0.00665532 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $29.01 million and $2.67 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

