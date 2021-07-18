Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 819,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 219,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 113,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

