pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $0.64

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.19 or 0.00790004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,189,919 coins and its circulating supply is 31,495,152 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

