Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0123

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $456,068.72 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,570.01 or 1.00085754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033752 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.26 or 0.01173829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00358166 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00365983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051503 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,037,526 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.