Vanilla Network Achieves Market Cap of $6.23 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00030029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $6.23 million and $16,927.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00146809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,498.38 or 0.99858643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 822,890 coins and its circulating supply is 657,731 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

