EOSDT Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $8,853.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00146809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,498.38 or 0.99858643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

