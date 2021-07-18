BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 44.7% in June

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,896. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

