BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 44.7% in June

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,896. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
