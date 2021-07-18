Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ARDC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62,477 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 703,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 304,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

