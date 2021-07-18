Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $1.87 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00005924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and $131,085.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00788139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

