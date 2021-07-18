Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 230,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

