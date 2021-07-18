Head-To-Head Survey: Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) vs. Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Custom Truck One Source and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 Katapult 0 1 0 0 2.00

Katapult has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Katapult’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Katapult’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 6.67 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.01 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Custom Truck One Source has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Katapult on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors. The Parts, Tools and Accessories segment offers sale and rental solutions for parts, tools, and accessories to complement its specialty equipment fleet. Its products include stringing blocks, augers, insulated hotline tools, hoist and rigging equipment, and grounding clamps. This segment also provides maintenance, repair, and upfit services for new and used heavy-duty trucks and cranes. It serves equipment rental customers, industry contractors, and other distributors. As of March 8, 2021, the company had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, and underground equipment. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

