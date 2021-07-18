HUNT (HUNT) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00788337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

