Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Increases By 21.1%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE SB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 1,669,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

