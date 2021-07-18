Callisto Network (CLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $59,949.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.28 or 0.05960049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00130801 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

