Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

