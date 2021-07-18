Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches Market Cap of $148,454.89

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $148,454.89 and approximately $47,891.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00217875 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00785885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,458,477 coins and its circulating supply is 8,368,303 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

