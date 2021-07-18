Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 52.7%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

VGI stock remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,828. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

