Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 390,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 61,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOI. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 305,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,999. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

