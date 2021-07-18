Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Drops By 51.7%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 823,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $5,778,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,699,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TIMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.62. 371,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,332. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

