GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 6.9% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $823,883.62 and $777.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00374552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,652.87 or 1.00020324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00051137 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

