Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,008. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

