Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Drops By 53.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a market cap of $183.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

