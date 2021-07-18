Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 55.8% in June

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Shares of PIO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,312. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

