IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $182.33 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00082521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00795146 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005774 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

