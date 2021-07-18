Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Director Paul A. Camuti sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90.

Paul A. Camuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,580. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $101.38 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

