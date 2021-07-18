GoByte (GBX) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $475,648.50 and approximately $958.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

