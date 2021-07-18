Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 111,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66. Engie has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. assumed coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Engie has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

