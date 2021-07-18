Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $$44.55 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd.’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 30th.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.